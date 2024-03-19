Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Ukraine War Economy Tracker, Center for Economic Strategy, Economy, Business, External financing
Edit post

Monthly chart: Ukraine struggles to cover budget needs for 2 months in a row as foreign financing dwindles

by Maxym Samoiliuk March 19, 2024 8:23 PM 5 min read
Soldiers walk near a signboard showing the exchange rate of the Ukrainian hryvnia against a foreign currency in Kyiv. (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The following is chart is based off of data originally published in the Kyiv-based Center of Economic Strategy's "Ukraine War Economy Tracker." The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Ukraine's budget struggles with low amounts of foreign aid in 2024

Ukraine's state budget financing needs compared with foreign budget support, $ bn

Budget deficit
Debt repayment
Foreign financing

Source: NBU, Finance Ministry, Center for Economic Strategy research.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been largely dependent on foreign budget support.

Ukraine uses virtually all of its domestic revenues such as taxes and customs duties to finance defense, with defense spending amounting to around 50% of all state budget expenditures. The other half includes everything from social payments to healthcare and education.

Ukraine received $73.6 in foreign financing from March 2022 until December 2023, or about $3 billion a month. While it is an enormous sum, it covered only two-thirds of Ukraine’s state budget financing needs, with the rest mostly covered by issuing domestic bonds.

The situation deteriorated sharply in 2024 with a drop in foreign funding due to uncertainty in the U.S. and EU, which are Ukraine’s key donors. In January, Ukraine received only $400 million from Japan; in February, $800 million was disbursed by Japan, Norway, and Spain.

While the outlook for the next few months looks more positive due to the approval of the EU aid and the expected disbursement of the first tranche of 4.5-billion-tranche in March, the experience of the first two months of the year raises the uncomfortable questions of how Ukraine will be able to finance its huge expenditures if the support stops.

Kyiv adopts plan for ‘Ukraine Facility,’ structural reforms to be implemented
Ukraine has adopted a plan for a series of reforms that will allow the EU to provide up to €50 billion over the next four years, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 18.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Maxym Samoiliuk
Maxym Samoiliuk
Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.