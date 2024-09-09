The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, EU sanctions, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia, War, European Union
Edit post

EU to remove ex-Formula 1 racer, Prigozhin's mother from Russia sanctions list, RFE/RL reports

by Kateryna Denisova September 9, 2024 3:05 PM 2 min read
Nikita Mazepin of Russia and Haas F1 unveils the Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari during Day One of F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Feb. 23, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain. (Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU ambassadors are planning to remove former Russian Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin and Violetta Prigozhina, the mother of the dead Russian mercenary boss, from the list of sanctions later this week, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Sept. 9, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.

The EU is expected to extend sanctions against some 2,300 entities and individuals associated with Russia's war against Ukraine by Sept. 15.

Hungary, which has repeatedly opposed sanctions on Russia and undermined Western aid efforts for Ukraine, once again reportedly demanded that several people be removed from the sanctions list in exchange for their support.

The Baltic States and Poland proposed that the EU should move from extending the sanctions for six months to making an annual decision, which Budapest opposed, RFE/RL reported.

Eventually, EU member states reached a compromise that would remove Mazepin and Prigozhina from the list, unnamed EU diplomats told RFE/RL. Both are considered "weak cases" by the EU legal service that monitors the judicial aspects of Brussels’ sanctions policy, the media outlet reported.

Nikita Mazepin, a son of Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, won a case in the EU's General court to have the sanctions against him lifted. He has nevertheless remained on the general list, as the decision applies only to the previous period and Brussels has updated the lists according to new criteria since that, according to the court.

Violetta Prigozhina, the mother of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group founder who died in a mysterious plane crash in August 2023, remained on the sanctions list for the same reason.

In March, the EU decided to lift sanctions against Arkady Volozh, the co-founder of Russia's most popular search engine, Yandex.

US slaps new sanctions on Russian flagship LNG project
Arctic LNG 2 was envisaged as Russia’s largest LNG plant and a flagship project that was supposed to help the country become the world’s leading LNG producer.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:55 PM

Latvia says Russian drone crashed on its territory.

A suspected Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed in eastern Latvia on Sept. 7, the Latvian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sept. 8. This would be the first confirmed case on Latvian soil.
12:56 PM

Russia to participate in Chinese military drills in September.

The North-Joint 2024 will take place in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, with the aim of "enhancing strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries and their ability to jointly respond to security threats," the Chinese Defense Ministry said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.