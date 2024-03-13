Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Yandex, EU sanctions, Business, Ukraine
Edit post

EU removes sanctions against Yandex co-founder Volozh

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2024 12:56 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) listens to Yandex's CEO Arkady Volozh (R) while visiting the main office of Yandex on Sept. 21, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU decided on March 12 to lift sanctions against Arkady Volozh, the co-founder of Russia's most popular search engine, Yandex.

Volozh's name was listed in an announcement on the EU's website along with 11 other individuals who were removed from the sanctions list.

The EU sanctioned Volozh in June 2022, arguing that Yandex promotes pro-government narratives and is complicit in Russia's war against Ukraine. Volozh resigned as CEO of Yandex after being sanctioned.

Volozh has publicly spoke out against the war, calling it "barbaric."

He has since been presenting himself as an "Israeli entrepreneur born in Kazakhstan" in his online biography, omitting his Russian ties.

In late August 2023, the Financial Times (FT) reported that Volozh had made a formal request for the EU to lift its sanctions against him. A source told the FT that Volozh then waited to condemn the war publicly until people he felt responsible for were able to leave Russia.

Reuters reported in February 2024 that the EU was planning to remove Volozh from the sanctions list.

European Parliament votes to criminalize circumvention of EU sanctions
The new directive defines the circumvention of sanctions and ensures that it will be treated as an offense punishable by a prison sentence of up to five years in all member states.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:07 AM

Armenia threatens to leave Russian-led CSTO.

Armenia will leave the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the military alliance fails to address Armenia's collective security concerns, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on March 12.
6:02 AM

UNICEF grant to provide $18 million in education funding.

Ukraine will receive $18 million from Education Cannot Wait, a UNICEF-backed fund, to provide educational support to children affected by the war, Ukraine's Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced in a signing ceremony at the United Nations in New York on March 12.
1:48 AM

Russia strikes Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 children, 1 adult.

Russian forces fired at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 82 times on March 12, striking 14 communities. Five children were wounded in the Velyka Pysarivka community, and one man received injuries following Russia's shelling of Myropillia village, the local military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.