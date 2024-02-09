Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine
Edit post

EU: Replacement of commander-in-chief Ukraine's 'internal decision'

by Dmytro Basmat February 9, 2024 11:56 PM 2 min read
The flags of the European Union and Ukraine outside the EU Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The replacement of Ukraine's commander-in-chief is the "internal decision" of President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that the European Union will continue to support Ukraine regardless of the country's military leadership, a European Union spokesperson said on Feb. 9.

“The replacement of the commander in chief is an internal decision of Ukraine and it is actually the prerogative of the president," said Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for the EU Foreign Diplomatic Service.

"We are committed to supporting Ukraine as long as it takes and provide whatever it takes regardless of who leads Ukraine's armed forces.”

The EU official's remarks mirror those made by John Kirby, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council who said Zelensky, "gets to decide who his leadership is going to be in the military," adding, "that's what civilian control (over the military) is all about."

Kirby made those comments hours after Zelensky dismissed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyi in his place.

After months of reports surrounding divisions within Ukraine's political and military circles, Zaluzhnyi's removal comes as Zelensky seeks to revitalize both political and military leadership roles two years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shortly after new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's appointment, Zelensky also announced the replacement of the chief of general staff for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The relationship between Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi was increasingly rumored to have been strained, particularly after Nov. 1, when Zaluzhnyi gave an interview to The Economist in which he described a potential “trap” of a prolonged war.

A December 2023 poll found that an overwhelming majority (72%) of Ukrainians would disapprove of Zaluzhnyi’s resignation.

White House: ‘Zelensky decides who will be in military leadership’
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. will continue supporting Ukraine and its military no matter who’s in charge. “We’re not concerned about Ukrainian stability as a result of this,” Kirby said.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran





Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:35 PM

Zelensky announces new chief of general staff.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych as the new Chief of General Staff for Ukraine's Armed Forces, Zelensky announced during his evening address on Feb. 9.
9:28 PM

Danilov: No Ukrainian POWs on crashed Russian Il-76 aircraft.

Despite Russia's claims, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the downed Russian Il-76 transport plane that crashed on Jan. 24, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov told Babel in an interview that was published on Feb. 9.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:34 PM

Umerov holds first meeting with Syrskyi as chief commander.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held his first meeting with General Oleksandr Syrskyi after his appointment as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief to discuss plans for the country's Armed Forces in 2024, the Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 9.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.