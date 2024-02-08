Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Ukraine, Zaluzhnyi, News Feed
Edit post

White House: 'Zelensky decides who will be in military leadership'

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2024 11:52 PM 2 min read
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Feb. 8 that the U.S. will continue supporting Ukraine and its military no matter who's in charge.

"President (Volodymyr) Zelensky is the commander-in-chief of his Armed Forces, he gets to decide who his leadership is going to be in the military, that's what civilian control (over the military) is all about," Kirby said.

"We'll work with whoever (Zelensky) has in charge of his military," he added.

Zelensky dismisses Chief Commander Zaluzhnyi, appoints Syrskyi in his place
President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyi in his place.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Hours prior, Zelensky dismissed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyi in his place. Syrskyi is the former commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces.

"I appointed Colonel-General Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video address to the nation.

“He has successful defense experience - he conducted the Kyiv defense operation. He also has a successful offensive experience - the Kharkiv liberation operation,” Zelensky said about Syrskyi.

The presidential decrees finalizing the changes were published later in the day.

Zelensky also said in his video address that Generals Andrii Hnatov, Mykhailo Drapatyi, and Ihor Skybiuk, as well as Colonels Pavel Palisa and Vadym Sukharevskyi, are being considered for leadership positions in the army.

Moments prior, Zelensky published a Telegram post featuring him standing together with Zaluzhnyi.

"I met with General Zaluzhnyi, thanked him for two years of service," Zelensky said in the written statement.

The announcement follows multiple reports by Ukrainian and foreign media outlets, citing anonymous sources in the government, that Zelensky was set to fire the chief commander.

"We're not concerned about Ukrainian stability as a result of this," Kirby said.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:57 PM

Senate advances Ukraine, Israel aid in procedural vote.

The U.S. Senate voted to proceed with a stripped-down foreign aid package that includes funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan without reforms to border policy, potentially paving the way for passage after Republicans blocked a bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill.
8:37 PM

Ukraine returns 100 POWs from Russian captivity.

One hundred Ukrainian prisoners of war have been returned home from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 8. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Moscow also received 100 soldiers back.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:24 PM

SBU uncovers 3 caches of Russian weapons.

Caches were discovered in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia oblasts. Seized items included an arsenal of Russian grenade launchers, over 15 kg of explosives with electronic detonators, and automatic weapons.
5:06 PM

Finland extends border closure with Russia for 2 months.

Finland fully closed its border with Russia in late November 2023 to prevent an influx of migrants from entering the country via Russia. In November alone, around 900 third-country asylum seekers entered Finland from Russia.
3:53 PM

Putin's visit to Turkey reportedly postponed.

The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was reportedly to take place in February, is "yet to be determined," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 8.
1:39 PM

Germany eyes nationalization of Russian oil subsidiary.

Germany is considering the nationalization of Rosneft Deutschland, a subsidiary of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft, which has been under the control of the German government since September 2022 in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 7, citing sources.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.