News Feed, European Commission, EU, Humanitarian aid, Ukraine, Moldova
EU allocates almost $90 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Moldova

by Martin Fornusek February 20, 2024 4:00 PM 2 min read
Kyiv's residents gather near humanitarian aid tents after the Russian ballistic missile damaged the 9-story building where they live on Dec. 13, 2023. (Alexander Khrebet/The Kyiv Independent)
The European Commission on Feb. 20 announced the allocation of 83 million euros ($89.8 million) in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and Moldova in 2024.

Counting today's donation, the EU's executive arm has devoted 923 million euros ($999 million) to humanitarian aid to civilians affected by Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine since February 2022.

Some 75 million euros ($81.2 million) of the newly announced sum is earmarked for Ukraine to provide emergency aid, including access to basic needs such as shelter, protection services, clean water, education, and healthcare.

The remaining 8 million euros ($8.7 million) is allocated for humanitarian projects in Moldova, including cash assistance for basic needs, protection, and health.

"EU humanitarian aid, present in Ukraine since 2014, is running operations all across the country, with a focus on hard-to-reach areas close to the frontline in the eastern and southern regions," the Commission's statement read.

"While I commend the resilience and iron will of the Ukrainian people, it is evident that the war has left almost 40% of Ukrainians dependent on humanitarian aid," said Janez Lenarcic, the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management.

"The EU's commitment to the Ukrainian people is as strong as ever."

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated in January 2024 that some 14.6 million Ukrainians, approximately 40% of the population, need humanitarian assistance. This figure does not include the estimated 6.3 million Ukrainians forced to flee abroad.

Author: Martin Fornusek
