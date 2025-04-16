The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, European Union, War, European Commission, Peacekeepers
Edit post

EU confirms discussions on possible deployment of 'military advisors' to Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova April 16, 2025 7:08 PM 2 min read
French troops in VBCI infantry fighting vehicles arrive after crossing the Vistula River during the NATO Dragon 24 military exercise on March 5, 2024 near Gniew, Poland. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is considering sending "military advisors" to Ukraine to organize training for the Ukrainian military, European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said on April 16 at a press briefing in Brussels.

Hipper's statement comes after Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said EU member states discussed the initiative during the EU Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Luxembourg on April 14.

"Indeed, this was discussed," Hipper said. "But the main point is here to support Ukraine and strengthen Ukraine as much as possible."

"The discussions are ongoing as regards the adaptation to the mission, but there is nothing further I can share at this moment," she added.

Hipper refused to specify if the plan included sending military advisors during the war or after it ended.

Following the April 14 meeting, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also mentioned discussions on a possible training mission.

"We have the mission of training Ukrainian soldiers, over 73,000 soldiers have already been trained. So today (April 14), we also discussed what more we can do when it comes to the missions," Kallas said.

"Should we expand the mandate of the missions to contribute to the security guarantees of the coalition of the willing?" she added.

Kallas did not provide any further details.

The coalition is a group of countries that have pledged peacekeeping troops and other security guarantees for Ukraine in a potential ceasefire.

At least 37 countries, including European, Asian, and Commonwealth nations, have been involved in the coalition's discussions, with 15 reportedly ready to contribute their troops. Other members have been asked to provide other forms of support, including intelligence, arms, or naval support.

U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to offer any clear security guarantees to Ukraine and the coalition as Washington moves toward a reduced military presence on the continent.

Can civilian areas ever be legitimate military targets? We asked an expert
April 13 marked Russia’s deadliest attack on the northeastern city of Sumy, killing 35 people and injuring nearly 120. As locals flocked to the city center on the morning of Palm Sunday, Russia launched two ballistic missiles in what is known as a double-tap attack. The second missile, fired
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.