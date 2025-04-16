EU confirms discussions on possible deployment of 'military advisors' to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is considering sending "military advisors" to Ukraine to organize training for the Ukrainian military, European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said on April 16 at a press briefing in Brussels.

Hipper's statement comes after Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said EU member states discussed the initiative during the EU Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Luxembourg on April 14.

"Indeed, this was discussed," Hipper said. "But the main point is here to support Ukraine and strengthen Ukraine as much as possible."

"The discussions are ongoing as regards the adaptation to the mission, but there is nothing further I can share at this moment," she added.

Hipper refused to specify if the plan included sending military advisors during the war or after it ended.

Following the April 14 meeting, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also mentioned discussions on a possible training mission.

"We have the mission of training Ukrainian soldiers, over 73,000 soldiers have already been trained. So today (April 14), we also discussed what more we can do when it comes to the missions," Kallas said.

"Should we expand the mandate of the missions to contribute to the security guarantees of the coalition of the willing?" she added.

Kallas did not provide any further details.

The coalition is a group of countries that have pledged peacekeeping troops and other security guarantees for Ukraine in a potential ceasefire.

At least 37 countries, including European, Asian, and Commonwealth nations, have been involved in the coalition's discussions, with 15 reportedly ready to contribute their troops. Other members have been asked to provide other forms of support, including intelligence, arms, or naval support.

U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to offer any clear security guarantees to Ukraine and the coalition as Washington moves toward a reduced military presence on the continent.