EU ambassadors to adopt 'restrictive measures' against Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ambassadors from the European Union’s member states agreed on July 26 to adopt “restrictive measures” against Belarus due to its complicity in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Today, EU ambassadors agreed on adopting restrictive measures in view of the situation in Belarus and the involvement of Belarus in the Russian aggression against Ukraine. The measures will include listings of individuals and entities,” the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU said in a Tweet.

No further information was provided. Politico reported on July 18, citing unnamed EU diplomats, that the EU informally agreed to impose a set of military sanctions against Belarus.

The proposed package reportedly includes restrictions on battlefield equipment, including aviation parts, and will parallel the sanctions imposed on Russia in an attempt to mitigate Moscow’s rerouting of sanctioned goods via Belarus.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak reported that next to aviation, the latest sanctions should also target dual-use goods.

Deutsche Welle said on July 18 that the EU is preparing new sanctions for the anniversary of Belarus’ fraudulent presidential election in August 2020, which tightened Lukashenko’s illegitimate grip on the country.

The European Parliament issued a condemnation of the Belarusian regime on July 18, criticizing its human rights violations and its support for Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. The EU’s legislative body called for tougher sanctions against Belarus applied by the member countries.

The parliament also asked the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant on dictator Alexander Lukashenko.