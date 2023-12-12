EU ambassador: Moldova can join EU without Transnistria

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova would be able to join the EU even if the breakaway region of Transnistria is not returned to the country proper, said the EU's ambassador to Moldova, Janis Mazeiks, on the NordNews channel on Dec. 11

"We wouldn't see it (as) fair if (Moldova) is taken hostage by the solution to this quite complex problem," Mazeiks said.

The EU would prefer to see Moldova join with its full territorial integrity, he added, and he hopes that Transnistria will be reintegrated by the time Moldova is ready to begin the process of accession to the EU.

Transnistria is a breakaway region internationally recognized as part of Moldova, kept afloat with the help of the illegal presence of Russian troops. There have been concerns that the unresolved territorial dispute over Transnistria could hinder Moldova's efforts to join the EU.

Similar fears have been expressed about Ukraine, as Russia occupies significant swathes of Ukrainian territory.

There is a historical precedent for a country joining international alliances or blocs like the EU without having full control over its territory.

West Germany was one of the founding members of the European Communities, a precursor to the EU, and joined NATO in 1955, decades before the country's unification with Soviet-dominated East Germany.

The European Commission recommended that Ukraine and Moldova begin talks on their accession to the EU on Nov. 8. The commission is expected to vote on the two countries officially beginning the talks during a Dec. 14-15 summit.