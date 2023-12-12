Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU ambassador: Moldova can join EU without Transnistria

by Nate Ostiller December 12, 2023 3:29 PM 2 min read
A view of Tiraspol, the de-facto capital of Transnistria, a Russian-controlled territory of Moldova, on April 28, 2022. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova would be able to join the EU even if the breakaway region of Transnistria is not returned to the country proper, said the EU's ambassador to Moldova, Janis Mazeiks, on the NordNews channel on Dec. 11

"We wouldn't see it (as) fair if (Moldova) is taken hostage by the solution to this quite complex problem," Mazeiks said.

The EU would prefer to see Moldova join with its full territorial integrity, he added, and he hopes that Transnistria will be reintegrated by the time Moldova is ready to begin the process of accession to the EU.

Transnistria is a breakaway region internationally recognized as part of Moldova, kept afloat with the help of the illegal presence of Russian troops. There have been concerns that the unresolved territorial dispute over Transnistria could hinder Moldova's efforts to join the EU.

Similar fears have been expressed about Ukraine, as Russia occupies significant swathes of Ukrainian territory.

There is a historical precedent for a country joining international alliances or blocs like the EU without having full control over its territory.

West Germany was one of the founding members of the European Communities, a precursor to the EU, and joined NATO in 1955, decades before the country's unification with Soviet-dominated East Germany.

The European Commission recommended that Ukraine and Moldova begin talks on their accession to the EU on Nov. 8. The commission is expected to vote on the two countries officially beginning the talks during a Dec. 14-15 summit.

In Avdiivka, Ukrainians hold Russians off for nearly 10 years (PHOTOS)
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent agreed not to publish the names and/or last names of people who live or visit Avdiivka so as not to endanger them and their immediate family. The city of Avdiivka, in Donetsk Oblast, has been on the front line of Russia’s war against Ukraine
The Kyiv IndependentVitalii Poberezhnyi

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:16 PM

Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih.

Air alarms rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.
3:39 PM

Yermak: 80 countries attend Ukraine Peace Formula meeting at Davos.

Eighty countries attended the fourth meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula at Davos, Switzerland, an increase from the 66 attendees at the previous meeting, held in Malta. The goal of the working groups is for national security advisers to be on the same page with restoring territory, security and peace to Ukraine.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.