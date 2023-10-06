Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Estonian volunteers come under Russian missile attack in Ukraine

by Daria Shulzhenko October 6, 2023 11:01 PM 2 min read
Volunteers from Estonian NGOs “Vaba Ukraina” and “Ukraina Abi” came under Russian missile attack on the morning of Oct. 6. (Vaba Ukraine/Social Platform X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Volunteers from Estonian NGOs Vaba Ukraina and Ukraina Abi came under Russian missile attack on the morning of Oct. 6, Vaba Ukraina wrote on social platform X , formerly known as Twitter.

The organization said no volunteers were injured, but their cars were destroyed as a Russian Iskander ballistic missile "fell 20 meters from them."

Vaba Ukraine did not provide further details on the location of the attack or the number of volunteers who came under the strike.

However, the organization said that two children were killed in the neighboring house because of the attack.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that a Russian attack on Kharkiv killed a 68-year-old woman and her 10-year-old grandson.

The attack also injured 28 people, including an 11-month-old baby.  

"Let's fight on for the honor of Estonia and the freedom of Ukraine," the organization wrote.

On Oct. 1, Estonian news outlet Postimees reported that Tanel Krieggul, an Estonian citizen who fought with the International Legion in Ukraine, was killed in a Russian drone strike on Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

Krieggul, call sign "Stinger," fought with the International Legion, a unit for foreigners dedicated to Ukraine's defense. The house he shared with fellow servicemembers was reportedly hit by a Russian kamikaze drone, reducing the home to rubble.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
