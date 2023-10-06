Estonian volunteers come under Russian missile attack in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Volunteers from Estonian NGOs Vaba Ukraina and Ukraina Abi came under Russian missile attack on the morning of Oct. 6, Vaba Ukraina wrote on social platform X , formerly known as Twitter.

The organization said no volunteers were injured, but their cars were destroyed as a Russian Iskander ballistic missile "fell 20 meters from them."

Vaba Ukraine did not provide further details on the location of the attack or the number of volunteers who came under the strike.

However, the organization said that two children were killed in the neighboring house because of the attack.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that a Russian attack on Kharkiv killed a 68-year-old woman and her 10-year-old grandson.

The attack also injured 28 people, including an 11-month-old baby.

"Let's fight on for the honor of Estonia and the freedom of Ukraine," the organization wrote.

On Oct. 1, Estonian news outlet Postimees reported that Tanel Krieggul, an Estonian citizen who fought with the International Legion in Ukraine, was killed in a Russian drone strike on Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

Krieggul, call sign "Stinger," fought with the International Legion, a unit for foreigners dedicated to Ukraine's defense. The house he shared with fellow servicemembers was reportedly hit by a Russian kamikaze drone, reducing the home to rubble.