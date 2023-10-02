Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Estonian volunteer killed in Lyman

by Abbey Fenbert October 2, 2023 3:36 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone strike on a house in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 1. (Photo via Ihor Moroz / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Tanel Krieggul, an Estonian citizen who fought with the International Legion in Ukraine, was killed in a Russian drone strike on Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, Estonian news outlet Postimees reported on Oct. 1.

Krieggul, call sign "Stinger," fought with the International Legion, a unit for foreigners dedicated to Ukraine's defense. The house he shared with fellow servicemembers was reportedly hit by a Russian kamikaze drone, reducing the home to rubble.

Earlier on Oct. 1, Donetsk Oblast Governor Ihor Moroz reported that a drone struck a house in Lyman, causing casualties.

According to Postimees, Kreiggul joined the International Legion last year. He is the second Estonian citizen killed in action in Ukraine.

In March 2023, Postimees reported the death of Ivo Jurak, an Estonian soldier who joined the Ukrainian army after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

In April, two French International Legion volunteers, Kevin David and a soldier identified as "T," were killed in action.

Ukraine established the International Legion in February 2022.

Investigation: International Legion soldiers allege light weapons misappropriation, abuse by commanders
Editor’s Note: This is the second part of the Kyiv Independent’s investigation into the International Legion – a military formation created for foreign fighters dedicated to defending Ukraine. Published in August, the first part of this story unmasked alleged endemic abuse of power in the leadership…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.