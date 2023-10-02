Estonian volunteer killed in Lyman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Tanel Krieggul, an Estonian citizen who fought with the International Legion in Ukraine, was killed in a Russian drone strike on Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, Estonian news outlet Postimees reported on Oct. 1.

Krieggul, call sign "Stinger," fought with the International Legion, a unit for foreigners dedicated to Ukraine's defense. The house he shared with fellow servicemembers was reportedly hit by a Russian kamikaze drone, reducing the home to rubble.

Earlier on Oct. 1, Donetsk Oblast Governor Ihor Moroz reported that a drone struck a house in Lyman, causing casualties.

According to Postimees, Kreiggul joined the International Legion last year. He is the second Estonian citizen killed in action in Ukraine.

In March 2023, Postimees reported the death of Ivo Jurak, an Estonian soldier who joined the Ukrainian army after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

In April, two French International Legion volunteers, Kevin David and a soldier identified as "T," were killed in action.

Ukraine established the International Legion in February 2022.