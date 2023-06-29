Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Estonian PM: Ukraine will not get 'any discounts' regarding fulfillment of EU candidate criteria

by Dinara Khalilova June 29, 2023 3:47 PM 2 min read
Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia arrives at the European Union Council Meeting on March 24, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Ukraine would not get "any discounts" on its way to EU membership and must fully implement all the requirements to start the accession talks.

"They will not get any discounts like we didn't get any. These are difficult reforms, but they have to be fulfilled," Kallas told a press conference before the June 29 summit of EU leaders.

So far, Ukraine has fully completed only two out of seven steps outlined by the European Commission. Those are the judicial system reform with the creation of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission of Judges and bringing media legislation into full compliance with the EU directive.

Denmark's Foreign Minister also believes the EU should not "lower the bar" to speed up the accession of Ukraine and other candidate countries.

"If you don't complete the reform process before you enter, then there could be a risk of slowing down afterward. And we do not export stability, we risk importing instability. And that's why it is so important to stress the need of fulfilling the [EU membership] criteria," Lars Løkke Rasmussen told the Financial Times.

Rasmussen added that if there was going to be "special treatment" for Ukraine, it should be in the form of additional assistance by EU governments to help Kyiv meet the standards, as the process had been too bureaucratic in the past.

After presenting an interim assessment on June 22, the European Commission will give an official written evaluation of Ukraine's progress in fulfilling the EU's candidate criteria in October 2023.

On June 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged that Ukraine would implement the remaining five requirements to launch the membership talks already this year. The Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Ukraine's EU accession also said it's manageable.

Ukraine officially applied for EU membership in late February 2022, just days after Russia began bombing Kyiv and other cities, starting an all-out war against the country. Ukraine was granted candidacy status in June.

Deputy PM in charge of Ukraine’s EU accession: ‘A decade is far too long’
Passing checkpoint after checkpoint, Ukraine’s government quarter is a reminder the country is an active warzone. In the heavily secured district, Ukraine’s top officials continue to lead the country during Russia’s full-scale invasion, now in its tenth month. Among them is Deputy Prime Minister O…
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.