Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

European Commission presents interim assessment of Ukraine's progress toward EU membership talks

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 22, 2023 9:06 PM 1 min read
EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi talks to the media on June 2, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. (Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi gave an oral update on Ukraine's progress in fulfilling conditions to launch EU membership talks on June 22.

According to the interim assessment broadcasted by SVT Play, Ukraine has fully completed two out of seven steps identified as priorities in the country's application.

One of them is the reform of the judicial system with the creation of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission of judges running on a merit-based selection process. Another is bringing media legislation into full compliance with the EU directive.

Varhelyi said that Ukraine has achieved "good progress" in implementing the reform of the Constitutional Court.

"They have adopted the necessary law in the first reading that establishes the solid process, but it is still premature to say because the law has to go through the second reading in Verkhovna Rada, to which amendments can still be tabled until June 24."

The assessment adds that Ukraine has made "some progress" in the remaining four steps, namely the fight against corruption, anti-money laundering measures, de-oligarchization, and the protection of the rights of national minorities.

Ukraine officially applied for EU membership in late February 2022, just days after Russia began bombing Kyiv and other cities, starting an all-out war against the country. Ukraine was granted candidacy status in June.

It often takes many years for candidate countries to have accession negotiations opened by the EU. Macron said in May 2022 that it could take "decades" for Ukraine to join the bloc. Meanwhile, Zelensky has said that Ukraine wants to become a member in two years.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.