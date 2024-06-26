Skip to content
News Feed, Kaja Kallas, Estonia, Josep borrell, European Union
Estonian PM Kallas will take over as next EU foreign policy head, sources tell RFE/RL

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 26, 2024 12:34 PM 1 min read
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky after their meeting in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on April 24, 2023. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will be appointed the next foreign policy chief of the EU, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on June 26, citing unnamed sources.

Kallas will succeed Josep Borrell, who has held the position since 2019.

Sources also told RFE/RL that Antonio Costa, the former prime minister of Portugal, will become the next president of the European Council, taking over from the current president, Charles Michel.

Kallas had previously expressed interest in becoming the next NATO Secretary General, but eventually backed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who was officially appointed to the position on June 26.

First elected as Estonia's prime minister in 2021, Kallas' international profile has grown since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as she has become one of the most outspoken proponents of Western support.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Estonia has allocated 569 million euros ($608 million) in support. In terms of percentage of its GDP (1.6%), Estonia ranks first among Ukraine's international partners.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

11:02 PM

CNN: US may allow deploying its military contractors to Ukraine.

Such a move would help the Ukrainian military maintain and repair weapons systems provided by Washington much more quickly. U.S.-supplied military equipment that has been heavily damaged in combat has to be taken out of the country to Poland, Romania, or other NATO countries for repair, which took a long time, CNN wrote.
9:59 PM

Ukraine brings back 90 POWs from Russian captivity.

The released captives include 32 personnel of the National Guard, including those who defended the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, 18 border guards, 17 personnel of the Navy, 15 soldiers of the Armed Forces as well as eight of the territorial defense, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.
9:39 PM

Zelensky says he's sure Ukraine will become EU member as accession talks kick off.

"As of today, we have full confidence — Ukraine will definitely become a full member of the European Union," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address. "Now, the focus is on the technical work between Ukraine and the EU, adapting our system to the EU, and Europe's political will to make the European project truly complete."
8:28 PM

EU Council approves draft security agreement with Ukraine.

"We have been preparing for the next European Council, which will take place at the end of this week in Brussels. This European Council will give a full picture of our support for Ukraine in all its forms," Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said at a press conference in Luxembourg on June 25.
