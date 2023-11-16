AP: Estonian PM Kallas interested in NATO's top job

This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has indicated her interest in becoming the next NATO Secretary General, the Associated Press reported on Nov. 15.

When asked by reporters at the Politico Defence Summit in Washington whether she would like to be considered to become the next NATO chief, Kallas simply replied "Yes."

Kallas, a supporter of Ukraine's accession to NATO "when the conditions allow for it," is likely positioning herself for the top job at the Western military alliance when the position becomes vacant next year.

The current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously confirmed that he will step down in October 2024 after having his term extended in the wake of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Kallas, a 46-year-old lawyer, was re-elected earlier this March after her Reform Party scored an overwhelming victory in the general election in which Ukraine emerged as a major theme.

A small Baltic nation of 1.3 million people, Estonia has thus far contributed the third-most bilateral aid to Ukraine as a share of its GDP, contributing 1.2% to support Ukraine.