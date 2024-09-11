The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Estonia, Ukrainian refugees, Refugees, Baltic countries, Tallinn
Edit post

Estonia launches new program for Ukrainian refugees

by Sonya Bandouil September 11, 2024 7:36 AM 1 min read
The main building of the University of Tartu in Tartu, Estonia on October 20, 2023. (Alexander Welscher/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia launched the "ROSE Estonia" project to help Ukrainian refugees in the country with their goals in self-employment and entrepreneurship.

This initiative was announced by the Ukrainian Embassy in Estonia and involves various partners, including business organizations from Estonia, Norway, and Ukraine.

“The Embassy of Ukraine is ready to be part of such important initiatives that contribute to supporting our citizens and strengthening the ties between our countries,” the post stated on Facebook.

The opening ceremony for the project was held at SLAVA Ukraina restaurant in Tallinn, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss future plans.

Estonia has been among Kyiv's staunchest supporters since the start of the full-scale invasion began, offering humanitarian, developmental, and military assistance.

As of January 2024, there were more than 36,000 Ukrainian refugees residing in Estonia.

Scholz calls on ‘several hundred thousand’ of Ukrainian refugees to apply for jobs in Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would like to see “several hundred thousand” more Ukrainian refugees currently in Germany find employment, German media outlet Tagesschau reported on Sept. 7.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Sonya Bandouil
Sonya Bandouil
