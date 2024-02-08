Skip to content
Finland extends border closure with Russia for 2 months

by Tania Myronyshena February 8, 2024 5:06 PM 1 min read
Finnish Border Guard Major General Matti Sarasmaa (L) and Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen attend press conference on the situation of the eastern border stations of Finland in Helsinki, Finland, on Jan. 11, 2024. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Finnish government on Feb. 8 ruled to keep the border with Russia shut until April 14, according to the official press release.

Finland fully closed its border with Russia in late November 2023 to prevent an influx of migrants from entering the country via Russia. In November alone, around 900 asylum seekers from countries like Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen entered Finland from Russia.

It will also not be possible to submit applications for international protection at any border with Russia.

"We have seen no signs that Russia is changing its behavior. On the contrary, the information we have received confirms our assessment that Russia is continuing its hybrid operation," Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said.

"Understandably, the continued total closure of the eastern border is distressing, especially for people with family on the Russian side. However, the temporary closure of border crossing points is the result of Russia's actions, which require Finland to put national security first."

Russia uses migration as a way to pressure Finland and other eastern EU countries.

According to the statement, the government is currently preparing measures against any illegal infiltration from Russia.

Author: Tania Myronyshena
5:24 PM

SBU uncovers 3 caches of Russian weapons.

Caches were discovered in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia oblasts. Seized items included an arsenal of Russian grenade launchers, over 15 kg of explosives with electronic detonators, and automatic weapons.
5:06 PM

3:53 PM

Putin's visit to Turkey reportedly postponed.

The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was reportedly to take place in February, is "yet to be determined," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 8.
1:39 PM

Germany eyes nationalization of Russian oil subsidiary.

Germany is considering the nationalization of Rosneft Deutschland, a subsidiary of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft, which has been under the control of the German government since September 2022 in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 7, citing sources.
9:32 AM

UK extends tariff-free trade with Ukraine until 2029.

The previous arrangement, which removed levies on all U.K.-Ukraine trade, was due to expire in March 2024 after being introduced in 2022 following Russia's attack on Ukraine. All tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine were reduced to zero, and all quotas were removed under the free trade agreement.
