Energy Ministry: Russian attacks cause fire, destroy equipment at Kharkiv Oblast energy facility

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2024 2:40 PM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a high-voltage electricity substation, operated by the state-owned company Ukrenergo in central Ukraine on March 1, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Russian attacks on Jan. 22 started a fire and destroyed equipment at an energy facility belonging to the local operator Kharkivoblenergo in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported.

Over the winter of 2022-2023, Russia engaged in a persistent campaign to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing large-scale outages and damage to the grid.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR), said on Jan. 15 that Russia's winter campaign of missile strikes is predominantly targeting Ukraine's military-industrial complex, marking a change from the previous winter's attacks on energy infrastructure.

Despite the apparent shift in strategy, Russian attacks still regularly damage or destroy equipment and facilities associated with Ukraine's energy production and transmission.

The Energy Ministry did not specify the extent of the damage caused by the attacks and ensuing fire, nor did it say the type of equipment that was destroyed. No casualties were reported from the attack.

The ministry said that four electricity networks were still being examined as a result of the attack.

A total of 16,000 metering points were without power throughout the oblast.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
