Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed, Business
Energy giant DTEK starts oil production in Poltava Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 11, 2023 10:31 PM 2 min read
Maksym Timchenko, CEO of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK, attends the Redefining Ukraine's Energy Future panel during the Ukraine Gas Investment Congress in Kyiv on Oct. 20, 2021. (Yevhen Kotenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, will finish drilling its first oil well in Poltava Oblast by the end of its month, the company's CEO Maksym Timchenko announced at a press conference on Oct. 11.

This is the first time the company will produce oil, Timchenko said, adding that "all the infrastructure for this is being created so that we become a player in the oil market."

The company also plans to start refining oil, but wants to use the latest technology and is therefore unlikely to purchase existing oil refineries in Ukraine, according to Timchenko.

DTEK's expansion into oil drilling and refining is part of a wider trend in Ukraine's energy sector of striving for energy security and independence.

Oil refineries, along with other energy production facilities, are often targeted by Russian strikes.

Russian forces are expected to increase their targets of critical energy infrastructure as the country moves into winter.

On Oct. 2, Russia attacked DTEK warehouses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing damage to cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment, the company said on Telegram.

The company did not specify the extent of the damage, nor the time and resources it would require to repair it.

"No matter how hard the enemy tries," DTEK wrote, "they will not be able to disrupt our preparations for the winter season."

Earlier on Oct. 2, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need for Ukraine's allies to increase the strength of a "winter protection umbrella" in order to alleviate the disruptions associated with the Russian military's attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
