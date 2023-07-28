Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Energoatom: Russia kidnaps, tortures Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant engineer

by Martin Fornusek July 28, 2023 11:41 PM 2 min read
Serhii Potynh, an engineer at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was has been kidnapped and tortured by Russian occupation authorities in June 2023. (Source: Energoatom/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has illegally held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant engineer Serhii Potynh in captivity since June and subjected him to torture, Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom reported on July 28.

"More than a month ago on June 23, 2023, the (Russian) invaders abducted Serhii Potynh, a labor protection engineer of the Central Technical and Administrative Department of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, who remained to work at the station," Energoatom wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the company's statement, Potynh was seen at a police station where the occupation authorities held other employees of the plant and local residents.

"Serhii, held in actual captivity by the Russians, is regularly subjected to torture and physical violence."

The occupation authorities reportedly hospitalize him after every round of torture so that he does not die. Potynh's relatives living under occupation confirmed that he is alive, Energoatom informed.

Potynh suffers from constant harassment even though no charges were pressed against him, the statement said.

Russia has occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the nearby city of Enerhodar since March 2022.

Energoatom previously reported on July 21 that the Russian-appointed "General Director" of the plant is putting pressure on Ukrainian workers who have refused to sign contracts with Russia's state nuclear operator to reactivate the fourth reactor.

According to Energoatom, the operational staff brought in from Russia lacks the necessary expertise to work in the plant. Russian forces occupying the plant are trying to reconcile this by coercing Ukrainian specialists to work with them.

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on July 24 that they had observed anti-personnel mines around the plant. On July 22, the IAEA reported explosions "some distance away from the plant."

In late June, Ukraine's officials warned that Russia is planting explosives at the nuclear power station with a possible intention of a terror attack by releasing radiation.

Locals near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant brace for potential disaster: ‘It would be the end of us’
Editor’s note: For this story, the Kyiv Independent talked to residents who live in Russian-occupied settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. For their safety, we have changed their names. From the rooftop of his home, Anton can easily see the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear plant…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.