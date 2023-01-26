Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Emergency service: Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 11, injure 11 on Jan. 26

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2023 4:30 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Jan. 26 attacks on Ukraine have killed 11 people and wounded 11 more across the country, the State Emergency Service's spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said on National TV. This is the total number of casualties in the missile and drone attacks that happened overnight and in the morning, Khorunzhyi clarified in his comment to the Kyiv Independent.

Russian forces hit 11 Ukrainian regions with missiles and drones, damaging 35 buildings, according to Khorunzhyi.

Russia launched 55 missiles at Ukraine on Jan. 26 morning, 47 of which were downed by Ukrainian air defense, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces. He said that 20 missiles had been destroyed over Kyiv.

Russia attacked Ukraine with Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-47 Kinzhal, Kalibr, and Kh-59 missiles from various aircraft and ships stationed on the Black Sea, Zaluzhnyi added.

