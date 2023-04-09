Emergency Service: 1 injured in mine explosion in Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Emergency Service reported on April 8 that a tractor hit an anti-tank mine in Kyiv Oblast.

A driver was cultivating a field when his tractor hit the mine between the villages of Rusanivka and Svitylnia, located some 54 kilometers east of Kyiv in the Brovarskyi district.

The driver sustained multiple injuries, according to first responders.

A pyrotechnic group was deployed at the scene and the surrounding area to defuse six more mines that had been detected.

Although de-mining teams have worked for months in these areas, the danger of mines and other unexploded ordnance remains high for civilians.