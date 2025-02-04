Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Energy, Blackouts, Energy infrastructure, Russian attack, Business, War
Edit post

Emergency power shutdowns introduced in 8 oblasts due to Russian attacks

by Yana Protsenko February 4, 2025 3:45 PM 2 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile-damaged high-voltage electricity sub-station, operated by Ukrenergo in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Emergency energy power shutdowns were introduced in eight Ukrainian oblasts due to higher consumption and Russian attacks on the country's energy system, Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state grid operator, reported on Feb. 4.

The news comes as Ukraine's power grid continues to recover from past Russian missile and drone strikes, with restoration work continuing at power facilities.

The most recent Russian attacks inflicted damage to electricity generation and transmission facilities, leading to power cutoffs, Ukrenergo wrote. Electricity consumption is also growing as temperatures in Ukraine drop below zero.

The emergency shutdowns were introduced in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Kirovohrad oblasts, as well as partially in the Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy oblasts, Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

The grid operator Ukrenergo asked Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. to prevent electricity shortages.

Scheduled blackouts were common across Ukraine when Russia launched mass attacks on the country's energy system in the fall and winter of 2022-2023 and in the spring-summer period of 2024. These attacks also led to heat, water, and mobile network disruptions throughout Ukraine.

This winter was expected to be one of the war’s toughest, with blackouts potentially lasting up to 20 hours a day. For now, Ukraine has managed to avoid predicted winter blackouts due to warm weather and Ukraine's improved ability to protect and quickly repair its energy infrastructure despite continued Russian attacks.

Ukraine’s unlikely ally against Russian attacks on energy sector — warm weather
Nearly three years into the war, Ukrainians have grown used to bracing for brutal winters with electricity blackouts and heating cuts from Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure. This winter was predicted to be one of the toughest ones of the war yet. In a worst-case scenario, black…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Yana Protsenko
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.