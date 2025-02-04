2 killed, 13 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against multiple Ukrainian regions killed at least two civilians and injured at least 13 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 4.

Russia launched 65 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Thirty-seven drones were shot down over five oblasts, while 28 others were lost in the airspace without causing any damage, according to the statement.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one person in the town of Pokrovsk, injured one civilian in the village of Rubtsi, and another in the village of Bahatyr, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

A 71-year-old woman was injured during a Russian attack against the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 3, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. An ambulance was also damaged in a separate Russian attack against the town.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured nine, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

A civilian was also injured during a Russian drone attack against the Seredyna-Buda community of Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported.

Drone debris damaged an unfinished 18-story building and a clinic in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. No casualties or fires were reported.

Twelve Russian drones were shot down over Cherkasy Oblast, causing fires at three enterprises in Cherkasy but inflicting no casualties, Governor Ihor Taburets.