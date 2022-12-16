Emergency power outages introduced across Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian authorities have implemented emergency electricity cut–offs across the entire country due to Russian missile strikes on energy facilities on Dec. 16, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office.

Tymoshenko said that energy facilities were hit in several Ukrainian oblasts during Russia's latest mass missile strike on Ukraine.



Russia launched the seventh large-scale attack targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine on the morning of Dec. 16.

At least two people were killed and five were injured by the strike, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

