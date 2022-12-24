Governor: Russian attack on residential building in Kryvyi Rih kills 2, injures 5
December 16, 2022 11:12 am
Russia's missile strike that hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih killed at least two people and wounded five, including two children, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. All of the injured have been hospitalized, he said.
The building was hit during Russia's seventh large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 16, targeting energy infrastructure across the country.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.