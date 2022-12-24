Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian attack on residential building in Kryvyi Rih kills 2, injures 5

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 11:12 am
Russia's missile strike that hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih killed at least two people and wounded five, including two children, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. All of the injured have been hospitalized, he said.

The building was hit during Russia's seventh large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 16, targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

Tags: Dec. 16 attacks
