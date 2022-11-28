Emergency blackouts resumed in all of Ukraine on Nov. 28

This audio is created with AI assistance

Due to the rapid growth of the power deficit, Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo has resumed emergency cut-offs across the country on Nov. 28.

The measure helps balance the energy system and prevent network emergencies, according to the company.

The capacity deficit has increased due to the shutdown of several power plants’ units and currently constitutes 27%, Ukrenergo reported. Meanwhile, electricity consumption continues to grow due to worsening weather conditions, the operator added.

On Nov. 23, Russia launched the fifth massive attack on critical infrastructure nationwide, causing widespread blackouts in Kyiv and other cities.

After the first such strike on Oct. 10, Ukrainian authorities started implementing scheduled and emergency blackouts.

Almost half of Ukraine’s energy system was out of order due to the strikes as of Nov. 18, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

