African Union calls for restoration of Black Sea grain deal

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 28, 2023 3:23 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders and heads of delegations posing for a family photo at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on July 28, 2023. (Photo by ALEXEY DANICHEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The African Union called for an "urgent" restoration of the Black Sea grain deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports.

"The problem of grains and fertilizers concerns everyone," Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who heads the 55-nation African Union, said at a summit with Russia in St. Petersburg.

Assoumani said they will discuss it with Putin during the July 27-28 summit.

Earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi urged the Kremlin to revive the deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports.  

Sisi said during the summit that an agreement was "essential."

Russia pulled out of the deal on July 17 and warned that it will attack all ships going to and from Ukrainian ports. Russian missiles also destroyed more than 60,000 tons of Ukrainian grain in Odesa.

Russia has been bombarding Ukrainian agriculture infrastructure daily since the end of the deal.

Ukraine is a major agricultural producer whose exports are a noteworthy pillar of food security in many countries around the world.

Exporting grain overland through Europe created controversy with farmers in those countries, whose markets became flooded with cheap grain.

