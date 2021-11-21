Education platform about Chornobyl disaster available in English

This audio is created with AI assistance

The “Chornobyl. Journey” website aims to educate readers about the causes of the 1986 nuclear disaster and dispel myths about it. Users can click and scroll through multimedia content including graphs, photos, videos and more, which draw on declassified documents and scientific studies. The website is available in English and Ukrainian.

The platform was developed by the web production studio Gremcy. Over 200 people, from historians to radiologists, contributed to the creation of the website. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Office initiated the project to preserve the historical memory of the tragedy.