DVL Group, owner of Ukraine’s third-largest mobile operator Lifecell, plans to cut 15% of IT staff following merger

Ukraine's newly formed telecommunications company DVL Group is planning to cut 15% of its IT department due to business consolidation and optimization, the company told Economichna Pravda on Feb. 4.

French billionaire Xavier Niel bought and merged fixed operator Data Group Volia and Lifecell — Ukraine’s third-largest mobile operator — last year in a deal worth more than $500 million. It was the largest foreign direct investments into Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation provided $435 million to finance the deal.

DVL plans to restructure its IT department, unifying the business model of all three operators, which may lead to staff reductions, the company said. The process is set to be completed in 2025.

"The review, updates, and optimization affect company costs, business processes, IT systems, and organizational structures. For each area, we're choosing solutions that will allow continued operations without losing efficiency or service quality," DVL stated.

As part of the transformation, the technical division will expand significantly. The company will hire more than 300 new specialists to implement energy resilience projects and build and modernize grids.