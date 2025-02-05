Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Business, Telecommunications, Lifecell, Datagroup-Volia, EBRD, Foreign investment, Ukraine
Edit post

DVL Group, owner of Ukraine’s third-largest mobile operator Lifecell, plans to cut 15% of IT staff following merger

by Yana Prots February 5, 2025 10:23 PM 2 min read
Lifecell signboard is visible on the facade of the building in Lviv, Ukraine on Dec. 15, 2023. (Mykola Tys/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's newly formed telecommunications company DVL Group is planning to cut 15% of its IT department due to business consolidation and optimization, the company told Economichna Pravda on Feb. 4.  

French billionaire Xavier Niel bought and merged fixed operator Data Group Volia and Lifecell — Ukraine’s third-largest mobile operator — last year in a deal worth more than $500 million. It was the largest foreign direct investments into Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation provided $435 million to finance the deal.

DVL plans to restructure its IT department, unifying the business model of all three operators, which may lead to staff reductions, the company said. The process is set to be completed in 2025.

"The review, updates, and optimization affect company costs, business processes, IT systems, and organizational structures. For each area, we're choosing solutions that will allow continued operations without losing efficiency or service quality," DVL stated.

As part of the transformation, the technical division will expand significantly. The company will hire more than 300 new specialists to implement energy resilience projects and build and modernize grids.

‘Game changer:’ EBRD on largest investment since start of war into newly merged Ukrainian telecoms company
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation on Oct. 10 said they would provide $435 million to finance a recently merged Ukrainian telecoms company. The funding is part of a deal — led by French billionaire Xavier Niel — that represents the largest…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Yana Prots
Yana Prots
Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:08 PM
Video

Why does Trump want Ukraine’s ‘rare earths’?

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 3 he was looking to cut a deal with Ukraine by giving the war-torn country weapons and aid in return for its “rare earths and other things.” But what exactly did Trump mean and what does Ukraine have to offer to the U.S?
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.