New Ukrainian telecom company attracts largest foreign investment since full-scale war's start

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2024 3:26 PM 2 min read
Logo of Lifecell in the center of Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, on Dec. 19, 2022. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) provided $435 million long-term debt to Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell, a recently merged Ukrainian telecom company, to improve service quality, EBRD said on Oct. 10.

This is the single biggest direct foreign investment in Ukrainian business since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.

"The project is expected to send a strong positive signal to investors," EBRD's statement read.

Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell, the product of a historic merger of Datagroup-Volia and Lifecell, will receive $217.5 million from each organization.

According to EBRD's statement, after the investment, Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell will deliver improved mobile connectivity to 10 million subscribers and provide faster and more reliable fixed broadband access to around 4 million homes.

"The telecoms sector has been essential to Ukraine's welfare and economic resilience since the war began,"  EBRD Vice President Mark Bowman said.

"This operation will result in a large and reliable telecommunications operator, important domestically, as well as a very significant international investment in the Ukrainian economy, which we are proud to be part of."

Originally set up to help central and eastern Europe transiting to a market economy at the end of the Cold War, EBRD gives loans to strategically critical sectors in countries battered by war or economic hardships.

IFC, a member of the World Bank, also invests in sectors in developing countries to fulfill basic humanitarian needs.

According to Reuters estimates, EBRD has deployed a total of 4.65 billion euros ($5.16 billion) across 107 projects in Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022. Some 855 million euros were deployed so far this year.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
