Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Duda holds emergency meeting after unidentified object enters Polish airspace

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2023 3:15 PM 1 min read
Polish President Andrzej Duda convenes an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Dec. 29, 2023. (Kancelaria Prezydenta / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish President Andrzej Duda has convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council after the Polish army's Operational Command said that an unidentified object had entered Poland's airspace on Dec. 29.

Russia carried out a mass attack on Ukraine the same morning, launching 158 attack drones and missiles at cities across the country. One person was killed and 24 people were injured in Lviv Oblast, which borders Poland.

According to Polish media outlet RMF24, witnesses saw the object "moving at great speed" above the village of Dolhobyczow in Lublin Voivodeship, which is less than 5 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Dolhobyczow lies 12 kilometers north of the village of Przewodow, where two people were killed in November 2022 when a Ukrainian anti-air missile hit a grain storage facility.

Investigators concluded in September 2023 that Ukrainian air defense launched two S-300 missiles with a range of 75-90 kilometers in an effort to intercept a massive Russian missile strike.

According to RMF24, there was no information about an explosion, and the object has not yet been located on Polish soil. The search is ongoing.  

Police: 18 civilians killed, 132 injured in Russia’s morning attack on Ukraine
As of 1:00 p.m. local time, the morning wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine killed 18 people and wounded 132 others, Ukraine’s National Police reported on Dec. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.