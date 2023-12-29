Duda holds emergency meeting after unidentified object enters Polish airspace

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish President Andrzej Duda has convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council after the Polish army's Operational Command said that an unidentified object had entered Poland's airspace on Dec. 29.

Russia carried out a mass attack on Ukraine the same morning, launching 158 attack drones and missiles at cities across the country. One person was killed and 24 people were injured in Lviv Oblast, which borders Poland.

According to Polish media outlet RMF24, witnesses saw the object "moving at great speed" above the village of Dolhobyczow in Lublin Voivodeship, which is less than 5 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Dolhobyczow lies 12 kilometers north of the village of Przewodow, where two people were killed in November 2022 when a Ukrainian anti-air missile hit a grain storage facility.

Investigators concluded in September 2023 that Ukrainian air defense launched two S-300 missiles with a range of 75-90 kilometers in an effort to intercept a massive Russian missile strike.

According to RMF24, there was no information about an explosion, and the object has not yet been located on Polish soil. The search is ongoing.