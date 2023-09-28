Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Polish government confirms Ukrainian air defense missile fell on Polish soil last year

by Martin Fornusek September 28, 2023 6:22 PM 2 min read
Police look for pieces of the missile near the explosion site in Przewodow, Poland, on Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo credit: Karolina Jonderko/For the Washington Post)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The projectile that caused the death of two people in Poland's Przewodow last November was a stray Ukrainian anti-air missile, Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro confirmed, the Polish Radio Lublin reported on Sept. 28.

According to the minister, an investigation by Poland's Prosecutor's Office "categorically" established that Ukraine launched the missile that hit a Polish grain facility near the Ukrainian border on Nov. 15, 2022.

"It was a Soviet-made missile, but it belonged to the Ukrainian military," Ziobro said.

The newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on the findings of the Prosecutor's Office two days ahead of the official announcement.

According to the news outlet, the investigators concluded that the Ukrainian air defense launched two S-300 missiles with a range of 75-90 kilometers in an effort to intercept a massive missile strike that Russia launched on that date.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

While one of the air defense missiles hit its target, the other allegedly flew by accident into Poland's territory. For an unknown reason, the missile's built-in self-destruct mechanism did not activate, thus causing the deadly accident, the experts said.

Ziobro complained that the Ukrainian side was not cooperative throughout the investigation of the incident. He reminded that Polish prosecutors assist Ukraine with investigating Russian war crimes.

Kyiv denied that the incident was caused by a Ukrainian missile but confirmed that its forces attempted to intercept a Russian projectile near and during the timeframe of the missile strike in Poland.

Polish opposition leader calls for unwavering military aid to Ukraine
“The Polish state should not budge from its position, military support of Ukraine should not be questioned,” said Donald Tusk, Poland’s former prime minister.
The Kyiv IndependentLi Luo

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.