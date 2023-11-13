Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
DTEK contracts another 70,000 tons of coal imports from Poland

by Dominic Culverwell November 13, 2023 8:42 PM 2 min read
A vehicle sorts imported coal at the Gdansk Port on Oct. 23, 2022 in Gdansk, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s private energy giant DTEK has contracted an additional 70,000 metric tons of coal from Poland as it prepares for a second winter of Russian attacks on the country's energy system, the company said in a statement on Nov. 13.

DTEK has contracted a total of 280,000 metric tons of coal from Poland since September, and has already imported and delivered 78,000 metric tons to its thermal power plants, the company said.

Last month, the company said it had planned to import 210,000 metric tons of coal to ensure the stable operation of its thermal plants this winter.

“Our own coal mining always remains a priority for us, but additional shipments of fuel from abroad will allow us to go through the heating season more confidently. We are doing everything to get through this difficult winter and provide Ukrainians with light and warmth,” said General Director of DTEK Energy Ildar Saleev.

Russia has consistently targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the start of the full-scale invasion, including sites operated by DTEK.

The company is actively repairing and restoring power units, extracting coal at maximum capacity as well as reinforcing thermal power plants and coal mines with alternative power sources, Saleev said.  

He also said the company has a reserve of critical equipment to counter the impact of future strikes.

The military on Nov. 6 warned that Russia is “waiting for the temperature to drop below zero" before launching mass strikes on Ukraine's energy system.

Author: Dominic Culverwell
