Russia targets energy infrastructure in Kharkiv

Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv overnight on March 22, causing at least 15 explosions and multiple power outages across the city.

At around 5:08 a.m. local time, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russia had carried out 15 strikes on Kharkiv's energy facilities, and that the city was almost completely without power.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov previously announced that residents were experiencing disruptions in the city's water supply due to blackouts at local pumping substations.

Reports of civilian casualties or further damage to civilian infrastructure is not yet available.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russian regularly targets equipment and facilities associated with Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing interruptions in the supply of power, water, and heating.

Kharkiv has been at the forefront of Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. It came under several deadly attacks over the winter as Russia launched mass missile strikes against Ukraine.