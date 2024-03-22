Skip to content
Energy infrastructure, Russian attack, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Russia, Ukraine
Russia targets energy infrastructure in Kharkiv

by Rachel Amran March 22, 2024 6:15 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A high voltage substation switchyard stands partially destroyed after the Ukrenergo power station was hit by a Russian missile strike on Nov. 10, 2022, in central Ukraine. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details emerge.

Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv overnight on March 22, causing at least 15 explosions and multiple power outages across the city.

At around 5:08 a.m. local time, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russia had carried out 15 strikes on Kharkiv's energy facilities, and that the city was almost completely without power.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov previously announced that residents were experiencing disruptions in the city's water supply due to blackouts at local pumping substations.

Reports of civilian casualties or further damage to civilian infrastructure is not yet available.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russian regularly targets equipment and facilities associated with Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing interruptions in the supply of power, water, and heating.

Kharkiv has been at the forefront of Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. It came under several deadly attacks over the winter as Russia launched mass missile strikes against Ukraine.

Author: Rachel Amran
News Feed

2:12 AM

IMF approves $880 million loan payment for Ukraine.

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a third review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan program. This decision enables the release of $880 million designated for budget support.
1:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 21. At least 273 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
