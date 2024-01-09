Skip to content
DTEK: Power restored to 218,000 people in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

by Nate Ostiller January 9, 2024 3:35 PM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile-damaged high-voltage electricity substation, operated by a state-owned company Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Power was restored to 218,000 people in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on Jan. 9 after poor weather conditions caused widespread outages, said DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said on Jan. 8 that wide swathes of the country were without power due to winter weather and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

In total, 12 oblasts throughout Ukraine were affected, causing at least 560 settlements to lose power.

Winter weather particularly impacted communities in Odesa, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

DTEK said that its workers had managed to repair damaged power lines and transformers, restoring power for 194,000 people in Odesa Oblast and 24,000 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
