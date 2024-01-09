DTEK: Power restored to 218,000 people in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Power was restored to 218,000 people in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on Jan. 9 after poor weather conditions caused widespread outages, said DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said on Jan. 8 that wide swathes of the country were without power due to winter weather and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

In total, 12 oblasts throughout Ukraine were affected, causing at least 560 settlements to lose power.

Winter weather particularly impacted communities in Odesa, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

DTEK said that its workers had managed to repair damaged power lines and transformers, restoring power for 194,000 people in Odesa Oblast and 24,000 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.