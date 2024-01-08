Energy Ministry: Bad weather, Russian attacks cause widespread blackouts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Wide swathes of Ukraine were without power on Jan. 8 due to poor weather conditions and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said.

Twelve oblasts throughout Ukraine were affected, causing at least 560 settlements to lose power. Poor weather impacted eight regions, particularly affecting settlements in Odesa, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

In Odesa Oblast, accumulated snow and ice caused power outages in 225 settlements, affecting 68,000 people.

The ministry also wrote earlier on Jan. 8 that the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was bearing the brunt of the winter weather, causing 15,000 people to lose power and preventing trams and buses from working.

Russian attacks also impacted the power supply in Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv oblasts. More than 20,000 people lost power in the city of Kherson as a result of Russian attacks.