DTEK aims to recover 60-70% of its power generation capacity by October

This audio is created with AI assistance

By October, DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, plans to restore 60-70% of the power generation it lost as a result of Russia’s mass shelling this spring, according to DTEK Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk.

"We lost 90% of our generation. We plan to restore 60-70%, with our own funds, and using old equipment from European stations," he said at the forum “The future of Ukrainian energy.”

Saharuk said that all DTEK power plants are currently without walls and roofs following attacks in recent months. Even if restored, the equipment will not work at low temperatures.

He estimated the current needs for restoration to be at $350-400 million.

Since the start of 2024, Russia has launched eight large-scale attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure and multiple smaller ones.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15.