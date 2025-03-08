The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Bryansk Oblast, Drone attack, War
Edit post

Drones target Bryansk Oblast in overnight attack

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 8, 2025 3:44 AM 1 min read
An illustrative photo of Bryansk, Russia, on March 3, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones have reportedly struck the town of Starodub in Russia's Bryansk Oblast in an overnight attack on March 7.

Starodub is located about 169 kilometers (105 miles) from the regional capital of Bryansk and about 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Six drones attacked the industrial facility in Starodub, according to local governor Alexander Bogomaz. A military food ration factory was targeted in the overnight attack, local officials claimed.

Ukraine's "Peklo" drones hit the factory, local media reported.

Seven explosions were heard and a fire broke out in the military factory following the strikes, locals claimed.

"A production facility is on fire on the territory of one of the processing plants. Residents have been evacuated from the nearest houses to ensure safety," Bogomaz said.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets on Russian territory in an effort to reduce Russia's fighting power in its war against Ukraine.

‘We will adapt’ — Ukraine’s soldiers say after US intel cut
Days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a pause in sharing U.S. intelligence, the Ukrainian military has reported little effect from that decision on the front. The pause is likely to have a higher toll on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, experts and military officials say. The U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.