Drones target Bryansk Oblast in overnight attack

Drones have reportedly struck the town of Starodub in Russia's Bryansk Oblast in an overnight attack on March 7.

Starodub is located about 169 kilometers (105 miles) from the regional capital of Bryansk and about 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Six drones attacked the industrial facility in Starodub, according to local governor Alexander Bogomaz. A military food ration factory was targeted in the overnight attack, local officials claimed.

Ukraine's "Peklo" drones hit the factory, local media reported.

Seven explosions were heard and a fire broke out in the military factory following the strikes, locals claimed.

"A production facility is on fire on the territory of one of the processing plants. Residents have been evacuated from the nearest houses to ensure safety," Bogomaz said.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets on Russian territory in an effort to reduce Russia's fighting power in its war against Ukraine.