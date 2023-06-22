Drone attack reported in Russian city of Kursk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Kursk late on June 22, Ukrainska Pravda news outlet reported citing Russian Telegram channels.

The governor of Kursk Oblast, Roman Starovoyt, claims that air defenses shot down a drone but did not provide further information. He later said that air defense was at work once again, according to his official Telegram channel.

Earlier this month, overnight drone strikes on a power station across the state border have caused blackouts in two Russian villages in Kursk Oblast amid an intensifying spate of cross-border attacks.

Kursk Oblast which borders Ukraine has been hit by several small drone attacks and explosions over the past few weeks.

Russian authorities have consistently blamed Ukraine for the attacks on its border regions.