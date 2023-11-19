Drone shot down over Moscow, mayor claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense units allegedly intercepted a drone over the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported in a Telegram post on Nov. 19.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the drone was intercepted above the Bogorodskoye municipal district at 1 a.m. local time.

Sobyanin said that no casualties or damage had been reported. He also said emergency services were at work at the crash site.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports.

Since the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian military, logistics, and infrastructure sites in the occupied territories and within Russia.

The Nov. 19 drone report comes just over a week after Ukraine's alleged drone attack over Moscow and Smolensk oblasts on Nov. 10.

While claims of Ukrainian attacks within Russian territory have increased since summer 2023, Kyiv rarely comments on these reports.