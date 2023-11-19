Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Drone shot down over Moscow, mayor claims

by Dmytro Basmat and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2023 2:02 AM 1 min read
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin delivers a speech on Sept. 9, 2023 in Moscow. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense units allegedly intercepted a drone over the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported in a Telegram post on Nov. 19.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the drone was intercepted above the Bogorodskoye municipal district at 1 a.m. local time.

Sobyanin said that no casualties or damage had been reported. He also said emergency services were at work at the crash site.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports.

Since the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian military, logistics, and infrastructure sites in the occupied territories and within Russia.

The Nov. 19 drone report comes just over a week after Ukraine's alleged drone attack over Moscow and Smolensk oblasts on Nov. 10.

While claims of Ukrainian attacks within Russian territory have increased since summer 2023, Kyiv rarely comments on these reports.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian Marines say Russia has suffered close to 3,500 casualties in Dnipro River battles
Key developments on Nov. 17: * Ukrainian Marines: Russia has suffered close to 3,500 casualties in Dnipro River battles * BBC: 20,000 Ukrainian men have illegally crossed border since February 2022 * Zelensky: Kremlin planning campaign to destabilize Ukraine, potential coup * Dutch defense mini…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Dmytro Basmat, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
10:41 PM

UK sanctions Russia's Novikombank.

The U.K. extended its sanctions list to include Russia's Novikombank, a bank owned by the Russian state conglomerate Rostec, the U.K. government announced on Dec. 15.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.