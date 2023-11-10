Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
2 drones shot down over Moscow, Smolensk oblasts, Russia claims

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 11, 2023 1:52 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense units intercepted two drones over Moscow and Smolensk oblasts, the Russian Defense Ministry alleged on Nov. 10.

Residents of Kolomna, near Moscow, reported hearing explosions in the area the night of Nov. 10.

Local media said the explosions occurred near the KBM Engineering Design Bureau, a state-run defense enterprise specializing in missile systems.

No casualties have been reported. Emergency services and firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

In Russia's Tambov Oblast, a massive fire reportedly broke out at a gunpowder factory in Kotovsk the night of Nov. 10.

An explosion at a large Russian military factory in Solikamsk was reported Oct. 31.

Since the launch of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian military, logistics, and infrastructure sites in the occupied territories and within Russia.

Ukraine has not commented on the alleged Nov. 10 drone strike. While claims of Ukrainian attacks within Russian territory have increased since summer 2023, Kyiv rarely comments on these reports.

How Russia’s homegrown Lancet drone became so feared in Ukraine
In the bubble of pro-Ukraine communities on the Internet, the constant inflow of battlefield videos showing the destruction of Russian equipment regularly lifts the moods of hundreds of thousands of supporters of Ukraine’s struggle around the world. Wander over to the Russian side of the internet,…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Editors' Picks

