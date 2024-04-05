Skip to content
News Feed, Transnistria, Moldova, Russian occupation, Drone attack, Drones
Drone reportedly attacks military base in Russian-occupied Transnistria

by Kateryna Hodunova April 5, 2024 8:58 PM 2 min read
Decoration in the colors of the flag of Transnistria in preparation for Republic Day in Tiraspol on Aug. 31, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes (Peter Dench/Getty Images)
An attack drone reportedly struck a military base in Transnistria, a breakaway region in Moldova, local proxy authorities claimed on April 5.

The drone allegedly attacked a military facility in the Rybnitsa district, six kilometers from the Ukrainian state border, as of 2:35 p.m. local time.

The radar station, which was slightly damaged, was the alleged target, the proxies claimed.

No casualties were reported.

Moldova's Bureau of Reintegration reacted to the alleged attack, claiming that "the series of provocations, which aim to provoke panic and tension in the region, continue."

Chisinau stressed that alleged provocations could attempt to draw attention to the breakaway region.

"Only legitimate competent authorities can carry out the investigation and clarify the circumstances," the Bureau claimed.

"However, they do not have access to the area."

Another case of a drone attack on Transnistria's military base was reported on March 17 in Tiraspol.

Local news channel "Pervyi Prydnestrovskyi" also published a video allegedly showing a helicopter being hit by a drone.

Moldova's Bureau of Reintegration disputed prior claims, saying that the "military technology in the images has not been functional for several years."

Transnistria borders Ukraine's Odesa Oblast and is internationally recognized as part of Moldova.

Russian troops have been stationed in Transnistria since the early 1990s when Russia invaded the region under the pretext of protecting ethnic Russians.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
3:53 PM

Bloomberg: Western sanctions curb Turkey's trade with Russia.

Turkish machinery exporters, who benefited from the surge in sales to Russia last year, may see their revenues drop by $1 billion in 2024 due to "ambiguous" sanctions, Bloomberg said, citing Kutlu Karavelioglu, the chairperson of the Machinery Exporters' Association.
1:09 PM

Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine.

Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.
