Drone hits oil depot in Tambov Oblast, Russian official says

by Abbey Fenbert June 28, 2024 7:01 AM 1 min read
Flames come out of the tower of an oil refinery plant at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Tambov Oblast following a drone strike, Governor Maksym Yegorov said on June 28.

The drone hit the facility at 4:35 a.m. local time, Yegorov said. The attack caused "a small fire," which has since been localized.

Emergency workers are extinguishing the fire and there are no casualties, according to the governor. The nearest settlement, located 3 kilometers from the site, is prepared to evacuate if necessary, he said.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, whose profits fuel Moscow's war efforts.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) previously targeted the Platonovskaya oil depot in Tambov Oblast  in overnight operation on June 20.

Updated: Ukraine attacks 4 refineries, Shahed drone storage sites in Russia, military says
Ukrainian drones attacked four oil refineries in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and Astrakhan Oblast as well as the sites where Russian Shahed-type drones are stored overnight on June 21, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Abbey Fenbert
