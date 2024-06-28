Drone hits oil depot in Tambov Oblast, Russian official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Tambov Oblast following a drone strike, Governor Maksym Yegorov said on June 28.

The drone hit the facility at 4:35 a.m. local time, Yegorov said. The attack caused "a small fire," which has since been localized.

Emergency workers are extinguishing the fire and there are no casualties, according to the governor. The nearest settlement, located 3 kilometers from the site, is prepared to evacuate if necessary, he said.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, whose profits fuel Moscow's war efforts.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) previously targeted the Platonovskaya oil depot in Tambov Oblast in overnight operation on June 20.