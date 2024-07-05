Skip to content
Russia claims civilian casualties in drone strike on Krasnodar Krai, Kyiv has not commented on allegations

by Nate Ostiller July 5, 2024 9:32 AM 1 min read
Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev in Krasnodar, Russia, on March 7, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of Russia's Krasnodar Krai, claimed on July 5 that a drone attack on the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk killed a six-year-old girl and injured at least five others, including a child.

Ukraine has not commented on the allegations, and the claims could not be independently verified.

Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed that 14 drones had been shot down over Krasnodar Krai, a region of southern Russia bordering the Russian-occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia to the south and occupied Crimea to the west.

Kondratyev alleged that the attack had damaged a three-story apartment building in the city. The Baza Telegram channel shared a photo of a damaged building, saying that it depicted the aftermath of the alleged strike in Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Primorsko-Akhtarsk is home to a Russian airbase where both military jets and drones are regularly launched to attack Ukraine.

Russia has previously claimed Ukrainian attacks on military and industrial targets in Krasnodar Krai, some of which Kyiv has confirmed.

Who needs warships when you’ve got drones? Russia loses control over Black Sea
The view from the camera skims over the water, low and predatory. Dodging left and right between rows of white splashes, it sidles up to the aft of the looming gray hull. A shape appears to scramble across the deck of the Russian corvette before the feed cuts off. The
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Nate Ostiller
