Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Drone attack reported in Russian city of Kursk

by Haley Zehrung June 16, 2023 7:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A large-scale fire broke out in the Russian city of Kursk just after 2 a.m. local time on June 16, Ukrainska Pravda news outlet reported citing Russian Telegram channels. The fire was allegedly caused by a drone attack on a nearby communication tower.

"There was an explosion in the Kursk region. According to preliminary data, a drone attacked a communication tower in the village of Krasnikovo, but after touching it, it flew into the administrative building of the Belpol enterprise," Russian Telegram channel Baza wrote.

According to Russian media, the area of ​​the fire reached 1.5 thousand square meters after spreading to a warehouse.

Emergency services are attending to the fire. No casualties or deaths have been reported by local authorities yet.

Kursk in southwest Russia has been hit by several small drone attacks and explosions over the past few weeks.

Drone attacks reported in Russian city of Kursk
Drones were downed over the western Russian city of Kursk overnight on June 2, Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoyt said in a Telegram post.
The Kyiv IndependentHaley Zehrung
Author: Haley Zehrung
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
