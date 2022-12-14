Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Drone attack on Kyiv: 5 buildings damaged, 13 drones downed

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 14, 2022 9:46 AM 1 min read
Rescuers and police experts examine remains of a drone following a strike on an administrative building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Dec. 14, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On the morning of Dec. 14, Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

Thirteen drones were downed by air defense above Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, according to Ukraine's Air Force and Kyiv administration.

As a result of the attack, four residential buildings got "small damages" and one administrative building was hit by the debris of the drone in central-western Shevchenkivsky District of Kyiv, according to Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Military Administration.

The attack came in two waves, he added.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones that were launched from the Azov Sea. The air raid siren was on in Kyiv from 5:55 a.m. till 9:07 a.m.

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that a private house in the village of Vyshneve in Kyiv Oblast was also damaged due to the morning attack.

No casualties were reported.

Russia has previously used Iranian drones to try to attack energy infrastructure in Kyiv. In October, the first such attack hit an apartment building in the city center, killing three people, including a pregnant woman.

How Russia uses Iranian drones to try to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
