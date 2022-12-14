Drone attack on Kyiv: 5 buildings damaged, 13 drones downed

This audio is created with AI assistance

On the morning of Dec. 14, Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

Thirteen drones were downed by air defense above Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, according to Ukraine's Air Force and Kyiv administration.

As a result of the attack, four residential buildings got "small damages" and one administrative building was hit by the debris of the drone in central-western Shevchenkivsky District of Kyiv, according to Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Military Administration.

The attack came in two waves, he added.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones that were launched from the Azov Sea. The air raid siren was on in Kyiv from 5:55 a.m. till 9:07 a.m.

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that a private house in the village of Vyshneve in Kyiv Oblast was also damaged due to the morning attack.

No casualties were reported.

Russia has previously used Iranian drones to try to attack energy infrastructure in Kyiv. In October, the first such attack hit an apartment building in the city center, killing three people, including a pregnant woman.