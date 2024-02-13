Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Dnipro, Russian attack
Edit post

Dnipro authorities evacuate hospital, close schools after attack on energy infrastructure

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2024 1:23 PM 2 min read
A man walks along a street looking on a phone amid the anti-tank devices on the roadsides near residential buildings in Dnipro, Ukraine on April 24, 2023. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A hospital in Dnipro is being evacuated and schools are being closed following a Russian attack on civil infrastructure, Mayor Borys Filatov announced on Feb. 13.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak said on the morning of Feb. 13 that 10 Shahed-type attack drones had been downed over Dnipro district overnight, "but there were also several hits" and energy infrastructure caught on fire.

DTEK, Ukraine's main private energy company, had reported at 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 that one of its thermal power plants had been "severely damaged" in an attack, without specifying the location.

State-owned energy operator Ukrenergo later said that an attack on energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged a thermal power plant, impacting the heating supply to Dnipro.

Following the attack, there were also reports of power outages in the city of Pavlohrad and Pavlohrad district, around 80 kilometers east of Dnipro.

"Due to nighttime attacks, we are evacuating one of the hospitals, draining the heating system, and taking out a considerable number of palliative patients," Filatov reported on Telegram.

"We are also closing schools" since the weather will get colder and the heating system "may not be able to withstand the load," Filatov said.

In a later message on Telegram, Filatov advised residents to go to the city's "points of invincibility," or specially equipped shelters that provide heating, electricity, and internet, if needed.  

Filatov said that Dnipro has more than 100 "points of invincibility" with "everything you need," including power generators and hot drinks.

‘My hatred only grows:’ Kyiv residents lament over their homes destroyed by Russian attack
On Feb. 7, Russia launched its latest large-scale attack against Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and other oblasts. At least five people were killed and dozens were wounded.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:11 AM

Nasdaq announces partnership with Ukraine.

"This new partnership between Nasdaq and the government of Ukraine demonstrates that Ukraine is open for business, even as they continue to fight for their freedom," said USAID administrator Samantha Power.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:32 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Feb. 12, firing 14 times and causing at least 59 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
8:02 PM

Russia announces sanctions against 18 UK citizens.

"We are forced to state that Russophobically charged British representatives do not shy away trying to discredit the constitutional system and socio-political processes in our country," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
7:28 PM

EU agrees on new measures to isolate frozen Russian funds.

The European Council said on Feb. 12 that central securities depositaries (CSDs) holding more than 1 million euros ($1.07 million) in assets from the Russian Central Bank must separate any profits generated from the primary accounts.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.