Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

DTEK power plant damaged in overnight Russian attack

by Sonya Bandouil February 13, 2024 5:21 AM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile-damaged high-voltage electricity substation, operated by NPC Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, onMarch 1, 2023. Illustrative purposes. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

DTEK, Ukraine’s main private energy company, said on Feb. 13 that one of its thermal power plants was targeted in an overnight Russian attack. The shelling “severely damaged” the plant, according to DTEK.

The company did not specify where the plant that was hit is located, presumably to avoid giving up sensitive information about the location of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Earlier, Suspilne media outlet reported power outages in the city of Pavlohrad and Pavlohrad district. Pavlohrad is located 80 kilometers east of Dnipro, regional capital.

Following the attack, the plant was unable to produce electricity. After the shelling stopped, DTEK immediately began repairing and restoring the equipment.

No casualties were reported following the attack.

Russia has carried out a sustained effort to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, both through the winter of 2022-2023 and through the current one. These attacks have led to widespread power outages, temporarily depriving civilians of electricity, heat, and other vital services.

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast
Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Feb. 12, firing 14 times and causing at least 59 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:32 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Feb. 12, firing 14 times and causing at least 59 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:02 PM

Russia announces sanctions against 18 UK citizens.

"We are forced to state that Russophobically charged British representatives do not shy away trying to discredit the constitutional system and socio-political processes in our country," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
7:28 PM

EU agrees on new measures to isolate frozen Russian funds.

The European Council said on Feb. 12 that central securities depositaries (CSDs) holding more than 1 million euros ($1.07 million) in assets from the Russian Central Bank must separate any profits generated from the primary accounts.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.