DTEK power plant damaged in overnight Russian attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

DTEK, Ukraine’s main private energy company, said on Feb. 13 that one of its thermal power plants was targeted in an overnight Russian attack. The shelling “severely damaged” the plant, according to DTEK.

The company did not specify where the plant that was hit is located, presumably to avoid giving up sensitive information about the location of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Earlier, Suspilne media outlet reported power outages in the city of Pavlohrad and Pavlohrad district. Pavlohrad is located 80 kilometers east of Dnipro, regional capital.

Following the attack, the plant was unable to produce electricity. After the shelling stopped, DTEK immediately began repairing and restoring the equipment.

No casualties were reported following the attack.

Russia has carried out a sustained effort to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, both through the winter of 2022-2023 and through the current one. These attacks have led to widespread power outages, temporarily depriving civilians of electricity, heat, and other vital services.