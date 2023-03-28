The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for a documentary director for the war investigations unit.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 50 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



Responsibilities:

Developing the visual concept of investigative films, including shooting style and visual decisions;

Collaborating with senior journalists on the structure of investigative films;

Coordinating all stages of video production while adhering to established deadlines;

Attending interviews as part of the filming crew;

Supporting the editing director during the post-production phase;

Approving graphic designs and coordinating the work of the designer.

Requirements:

Proven experience as a director of documentary films or in a similar leadership role within the video production industry;

Strong portfolio showcasing successful and diverse video projects;

Understanding the specifics of journalistic investigations;

Advanced proficiency in video editing software (e.g. Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro) and other relevant tools;

Demonstrated ability to manage production timelines and deliver high-quality content;

Devotion to the values of the Kyiv Independent;

Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally;

English proficiency at a B-2 level.

We offer:

Market level compensation;

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

Great working environment in a young, international, and highly motivated team;

Opportunity to work with foreign companies and world opinion leaders.

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible upon agreement.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.